LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is asking for the public's help in looking for a car allegedly driven by suspect in connection with a New Year's Eve stabbing.

The stabbing happened at the Bourbon Hall on W. Jefferson St. Police say they think the car is either a 2013 or 2014 Dodge Charger.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, stocky build, with curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police's anonymous tipline 574-LMPD.

