LMPD: Juveniles run from stolen vehicle into Catholic school

Cecilia Price with the Archdiocese of Louisville said the situation does not involve anyone at St. Nicholas Academy and that the school went on lockdown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after juveniles reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle and into a Catholic grade school.

LMPD said officers found a stolen vehicle around New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers detained a juvenile that ran from the first vehicle, but the vehicle continued to flee police said.

While officers were looking for the first stolen vehicle, police said they found another stolen vehicle on New Cut Road.

LMPD said several of the juveniles from the second vehicle ran from it and into St. Nicholas Academy School where “they were conducting normal after school activities.”

Cecilia Price, the chief communications officer with the Archdiocese of Louisville, said the situation does not involve anyone at St. Nicholas Academy.

"Police were apprehending suspects, who entered the parish/school campus. Out of a concern for safety, this caused a lockdown at the school where there was an open house and athletic practices going on," she said.

Around five to six juveniles were detained and nobody at the school was injured LMPD said.

