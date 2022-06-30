LMPD investigating after two men found shot, killed near St. Matthews neighborhood

LMPD's spokesperson said officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. Thursday evening of two dead people inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two men were found shot and killed near the St. Matthews neighborhood.

LMPD's spokesperson said officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. Thursday evening of two dead people inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle behind the Oxmoor Mall.

When officers arrived they say they found two men in their late 20s to early 30s.

LMPD says the Homicide Unit believes foul play was involved in both of their deaths.

No other information about the men has been released.

LMPD's spokesperson says the Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police ask if anyone knows anything to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

