LMPD investigating after shooting causes traffic delays on Watterson Expressway

LMPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on I-264 westbound near Cane Run Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting caused traffic delays on the interstate Friday.

LMPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on I-264 westbound near Cane Run Road.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that two separate drivers started shooting at each other before one of the vehicles crashed.

No other vehicles were part of the collision police said.

LMPD said both men were sent to UofL Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, and that all parties are being interviewed.

The Watterson has since opened up since this incident.

No other information is available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.