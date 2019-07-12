LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to LMPD, they responded to a trouble run in the 3300 block of Mid Dale Ln. around 1 a.m. December 7.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital where he died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and police do not have any suspects.

