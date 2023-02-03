Employee at JB Swift dead after shooting in Butchertown, LMPD investigating

Officials with Metro Safe say it happened on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the JB Swift plant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the Butchertown neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.

Police confirmed that the woman, an employee at JBS, died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers say their "very preliminary information" may suggest that this was an isolated incident in the parking lot. They don't believe that JBS was on lock down.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is on scene canvassing and investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update it once we have more information.

