LMPD investigating shooting near Buechel

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and no suspects have been named.

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Buechel.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, according to LMPD. That's about 0.2 miles from Watterson Elementary.

Police found a man shot and he was taken to University Hospital. His exact condition hasn't been released, though police said due to the severity of the man's injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are no suspects in the shooting, according to police.