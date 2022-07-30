LMPD investigating shooting that kills 1, injures another in Old Louisville

Police said officers responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. Friday at S. Brook Street and E. Kentucky Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Old Louisville leaves one person dead and another critically injured Friday.

Police said officers responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. Friday at S. Brook Street and E. Kentucky Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found two people, a man and a woman, shot inside a vehicle.

Police said the woman died at the scene. The Jefferson County's Coroner's Office identified her as 48-year-old Torie Myers.

LMPD said the man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Police said there are no suspects. No other information is available.

Police ask if anyone has information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.