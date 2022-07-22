LMPD investigating after finding man shot in Limerick neighborhood

LMPD said they responded to a call around 4 p.m. of a shooting in the 700 block of Zane Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after finding a man shot in the Limerick neighborhood Friday.

When they arrived officers said they found a man believed to be in his 30s to 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to UofL Hospital where he remains in critical condition as of this writing.

No other information is available.

Police ask anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

