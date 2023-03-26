LMPD: Man shot in the leg, police investigating

Police say he is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police said around 11:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3400 block of Southern Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man that was shot in the leg.

He was transported to UofL Hospital and LMPD said he is expected to survive.

The LMPD 2nd Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.