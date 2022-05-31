LMPD investigating after man found shot, dies on Fegenbush Lane

LMPD said officers responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. of a shooting in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man had been found shot multiple times according to a spokesperson.

LMPD said officers responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. of a shooting in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane near Buechel.

When officers arrived they found a man in his early 20's who had been shot multiple times the spokesperson said.

LMPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, and asked if people had any information to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

