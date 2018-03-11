LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A male body with at least one bullet wound was found in a car at the intersection of S. 27th Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd.

LMPD responded to the call Saturday, Nov. 3, but believe the victim may have been shot over overnight. The male is believed to be in his 20s and police are asking people to report any tips they may have.

If anyone has any information, please call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-5673.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WHAS11 will update with more information as it is given.

