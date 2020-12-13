LMPD investigating fatal shooting near Doss High School

According to LMPD, the woman, who appeared to be in her early 20s, died after being transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a woman is dead following an overnight shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Police say, around Midnight Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive.

Once on scene they located a woman, who appeared to be in early 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tipline 502-574-LMPD.

