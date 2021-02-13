Police investigating fatal shooting near Dixie Highway

LMPD says the shooting occurred on Standing Oak Drive at Pages Lane around 10 p.m. Friday. There are no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, a woman is dead following a Friday night shooting near Dixie Highway.

LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting on Standing Oak Drive at Pages Lane around 10 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

