Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Louisville near Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) that left one man dead.

According to LMPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10100 block of Greenfield Woods Circle around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Once on the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police believe they have all parties involved accounted for at this time.

LMPD Homicide Unit remains investigating the matter.

