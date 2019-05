LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in PRP.

Police found a man appearing to be in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound on the 6600 block of Sylvania Road at around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.