LMPD investigating double shooting on Preston Highway

Police believe the shooting happened on Preston Highway at Grade Lane. Both people transported to the hospital are expected to recover.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were transported to the hospital following an overnight shooting on Preston Highway.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Preston Hwy. around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Once on the scene, officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident may have occurred in the vicinity of Preston and Grade Lane.

LMPD remains investigating the incident at this time.

If you have any information, call the anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.

