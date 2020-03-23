LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after officers found a man dead inside a vehicle in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD got a call about a suspicious vehicle on the 2600 block of Rowan Street at around 12:30 a.m. March 23. Inside the vehicle, officers found a man dead with at least one gunshot wound.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story is ongoing and will be updated with more information.

