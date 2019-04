LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in the 2100 block of W. Market Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.

LMPD said officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot when they arrived at the scene on Market. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

LMPD said they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting, is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD