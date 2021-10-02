LMPD investigating homicide on Preston Highway

Police said a person was shot and killed at Intown Suites. The victim has yet to be identified.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a fatal on Preston Highway. Police said a man died in the shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday at the InTown Suites in the 7000 block of Preston Highway.

The victim is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. LMPD has no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.