LMPD: Homicide suspect fires shots at officers

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police officers were shot at Friday afternoon by a suspect wanted for a homicide.

According to a statement from police, plainclothes detectives from the Criminal Interdiction Division were following the suspect about 2:30 p.m. Police believe multiple shots were fired at them in the 500 block of North 24th Street.

No one was shot, but rounds did hit an unmarked police vehicle. The officers did not return fire.

The suspect surrendered and was arrested. The suspect was not identified.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unity will lead the investigation.

This is at least the second time LMPD officers were fired at in recent days.

Last week, officers shot and killed a man after Mayor Craig Greenberg claimed the 47-year-old was "wildly firing" at officers in the Clifton area.