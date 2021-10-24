LMPD: 1 dead in Taylor Berry neighborhood double shooting, officer struck by fleeing suspect's car

A man and woman were shot on Lindbergh Drive Saturday. The man later died in the hospital and a responding officer was struck by the fleeing suspect's car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a double shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Police said one of the victim is dead and a suspect struck and injured an officer while fleeing in a car.

Police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they located a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to University of Louisville (UofL) Hospital.

According to LMPD, the man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the woman's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The man has yet to be identified.

During the course of the investigation, officers located a car of interest in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court. While officers attempted to approach the suspect in the car, they fled and struck an officer.

A second responding officer discharged their weapon at the car but the suspect has not been located at this time. The car was later found unattended.

The officer was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. LMPD's Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information may call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or report online.

