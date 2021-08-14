LMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Preston Highway

LMPD said a woman was struck and killed while crossing the street early Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a deadly early Saturday morning hit-and-run.

Police said a woman was pushing a shopping car while crossing onto Preston Highway from Antle Drive close to 3 a.m.

The woman was struck by an unknown car traveling northbound on Preston Highway.

LMPD said the woman, who has yet to be identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver fled the scene and failed to render aid to the victim.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.