LMPD investigating pedestrian struck, killed by car in Okolona

LMPD said the driver fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in the 600 block of Fern Valley Road early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following an early morning hit-and-run in Okolona Sunday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said officers responded to reports a collision in the 600 block of Fern Valley Road just before 4 a.m.

Once on the scene, LMPD located a man who had been struck by a car. The victim received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. He has yet to be identified.

The driver fled the scene in an unknown direction. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

