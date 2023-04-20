Louisville Metro Police arrest man in connection to fatal gas station shooting

Police arrested 18-year-old Deshawn Duncan, and he has been charged with murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in the Russell neighborhood on April 2.

The Platinum Food Mart manager said 44-year-old Theresa Thomas, an off-duty employee, died trying to protect another woman.

The manager said the mother of two was there to pick up a few items when a fight broke out.

He said a man walked inside the store, became aggressive with another woman in line, and demanded she took off her clothes.

That's when Thomas and others tried to break up the fight, but he says when the man hit a customer with the back of his gun, it fired in Thomas' direction.

