LMPD: 2 dead in 4 shootings across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating four separate shootings that happened Tuesday afternoon across Louisville.

The first shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Thornberry Avenue according to investigators.

That's in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, not far from Churchill Downs.

When officers arrived, police said they found a victim, believed to be in his late teens, who had been shot.

Police rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital, but authorities said he later died at UofL Hospital.

A second shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of N. 37th Street, according to police.

That's in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers found a man who had been shot when they arrived police said.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital, but authorities added the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Then, police were called to the Hazelwood neighborhood around 6:40 p.m. on reports of a third shooting, according to authorities.

When they arrived at the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard, police said officers found two men that had been shot, and they rendered aid until EMS got there.

EMS transported both of them to the hospital investigators said.

One victim is expected to survive, but police said the other victim died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The fourth shooting happened in the Clifton Heights area around 6:50 p.m. police said.

When they arrived in the 2400 block of Lindsay Avenue, police said they found a woman who had been shot in her leg.

EMS transported her to the hospital and she is expected to survive authorities said.

LMPD said they have detained a person of interest and they are being questioned.

A police spokesperson said none of the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings are encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

