Grand jury indicts four in Louisville kidnapping, assault, strangulation investigation

The four people have been charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault, strangulation and identity theft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, Dec. 28 four people were indicted, charged in connection to an alleged kidnapping that occurred in November.

New documents from the Commonwealth's Attorney show Bishop White, Granville Cobble III, Virgil Gaines III and April Jones are being charged with:

Kidnapping (2 counts)

Robbery in first degree

Assault in second degree (one count)

Strangulation in first degree

According to documents from the Commonwealth's Attorney, the victims were unlawfully restrained, robbed, assaulted and strangulated Nov. 9 through Nov. 11. Additionally, Jones is indicted for 2 counts of theft of identity. The theft of identity charges against Jones occurred on November 16, 2021, documents state.

According to the original police documents, a man and a woman reported to Louisville police they had been assaulted, robbed, strangled and held against their will for two days after meeting four people at an apartment on Golden Turtle Circle on Nov. 9.

The two told police they were able to get help Nov. 11 when the suspects took them to the Bashford Manor Walmart to return merchandise for cash or store credit. They were able to talk to store security, who contacted West Buechel Police.

Additionally, the suspects allegedly stole $700, an iPhone and a laptop from the victims.

After getting a search warrant for the apartment, investigators said they found a bloody knife, bloody towels, hair from one of the victims and what appeared to be dried blood on a mattress.

White, Cobble III, Gaines III and Jones are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.