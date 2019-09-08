LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- LMPD along with ATF, FBI, DEA and the U.S. Marshals have joined forces to reduce violent crime in Louisville over the past few months.

In late June and early July, the federal agencies sensed an increase in violent crime in Louisville and they were tasked with arresting violent individuals. The FBI thought it was important to be visible shoulder to shoulder with LMPD to combine their resources to tackle the violence plaguing the communities of Louisville.

With LMPD on the front end of the multiple investigations that are underway, Chief Conrad explained that they have made 57 arrests thus far. Forty-nine of those arrests were individuals wanted on warrants, seven were new felony arrests and one was a misdemeanor arrest. As a result of these arrests, there are 13 guns off the streets, including four guns which had been reported stolen. One of the guns was in the hands of a juvenile who was arrested on firearm possession. There were 136 charges in total, with 79% of those arrested still in custody.

LMPD made it clear that juveniles were not the focus of this investigation, but U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said juvenile crime remains a concern.

“We have a problem with very violent juveniles in this city," Coleman said, reiterating to criminals that federal law enforcement agencies are coming for them aggressively.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown said federal agencies recently hosted families that were victims of violent crime, including the family of DeQuante Hobbs. Brown said this meeting helped galvanize efforts to combat violent crime in Louisville.

Law enforcement officials were asked what impact potential gun control legislation would have on their efforts, to which Conrad replied they will continue to enforce laws and in the meantime, he believes gun owners have a responsibility to make sure their weapons are safe and secure. Conrad said guns have recently been stolen out of people's unlocked cars and gangs of young people are roving through communities trying to get into cars to steal guns, including his own police car in his driveway.

Conrad is pleading for the public's help on any information they may have to help their open investigations. If you have any information, please call 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.