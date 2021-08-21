LMPD investigating fatal shooting on South Jackson Street

LMPD said officers responded to reports of a car crash in in the 1000 block of S Jackson St. A man was located inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a fatal shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to reports of a car collision in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Once on scene, police determined that a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while inside the car.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning. He has yet to be identified.

As LMPD responded to that call, officers were investigating a non-fatal shooting in the 1300 block of South Preston Street. Police said they are investigating to see if the shootings are related due to the close proximity of the two shootings.

The investigation in both shootings remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

