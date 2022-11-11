LMPD investigating after fatal shooting near Auburndale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a fatal shooting leaves one dead Friday night.
Police said they responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court near Third Street Road.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and who died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.
