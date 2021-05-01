LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting at River Road nightclub

Police believe the shooting happened inside of Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge early Saturday. There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting at a nightclub on River Road early Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in the 1300 block of River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

LMPD says they located a woman and a man who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to non-life threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 37-year-old Kasmira Nash of Louisville.

Authorities say the venue was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and believe both shootings took place inside.

Police have no suspects in the matter at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.

