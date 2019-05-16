LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Louisville Metro Police Department is expecting to give an update on the officer-involved shooting in Jeffersontown.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Lieutenant Aaron Crowell of the Public Integrity Unit will be at the news conference to talk about the incident.





Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, near Watterson Trail and Ruckriegel Parkway, officers tried to make an investigative traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was involved in several robberies in the metro area.

RELATED: Suspect fatally shot by police after hitting officer, crashing into cruiser in Jeffersontown

LMPD said during the stop, the man driving that vehicle hit one of the officers with his car and then rammed into a Jeffersontown cruiser.

A Metro officer fired shots at the driver, who later died at University Hospital.

RELATED VIDEO: LMPD gives update after investigative stop turns deadly in Jtown

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.