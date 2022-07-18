LMPD: Driver hits two men in Russell neighborhood, one dies at UofL Health

LMPD said their initial investigation revealed the two men were standing outside a vehicle at 19th Street and Jefferson Street around 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say two men were hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

LMPD said their initial investigation revealed two men were standing outside a vehicle at S 19th Street and W Jefferson Street in the Russell neighborhood around 1:55 a.m. when a man driving the pickup truck intentionally hit both of them.

Police said both men were sent to UofL Health; one man has a non-life-threatening injury, and the other suffered critical injuries. The man that had critical injuries died Monday at UofL Health police said.

Police also said the man fled from the scene.

No other details have been provided.

Police ask if anyone knows anything to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

