LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several knocked down mailboxes in the Okolona area have Jon Kinder fed up.

"Erratic people do erratic things," he said.

LMPD started getting reports of run over mailboxes in Okolona last week. In Kinder's Spring Falls Farm neighborhood, close to two dozen homes, including his, were targeted.

"Came outside and noticed that my stop sign had been completely run over and my mailbox was sheared off the ground and was down by my neighbor's house and about 30 feet in the street," Kinder told WHAS11.

One of those neighbors caught a crash on home surveillance video - the driver of a truck backed up and hit a parked vehicle. It's one of four cases police are also looking into that include vehicles being hit in the middle of the night.

Kinder says he saw the crash after hearing loud noises early Friday morning.

"My only regret in the situation is that I didn't get a license plate off that pick-up truck, but I was more concerned for my safety," he said.

The suspicious activity was first reported last Thursday and continued into the weekend where police found a car with heavy front end damage believed to be stolen and taken for a joy ride.

But for Kinder, there's no joy in having to replace his mailbox.

"It's an expenditure, that for someone like me who is retired, those costs come a bit more strained as time goes on," he said.

LMPD is asking anyone who may have surveillance video of the incidents to give them a call at 574-LMPD.