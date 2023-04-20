LMPD: Man dead after stabbing in Russell neighborhood

Police said this incident appears to have been domestic in nature.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in the Russell neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 1600 blk of Plymouth Ct. around 7:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

LMPD says he received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.



All parties involved have been accounted for.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you, or anyone you know, are dealing with domestic violence please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit 'The Hotline.org' to speak with a specialist online.

