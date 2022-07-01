LMPD investigating homicide death early Friday morning

There are no suspects at this time, however LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one Louisville man dead early Friday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive this morning.

When officers from the 3rd Division arrived, they said they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS was called to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said there are no suspects at this time, however LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or go to the online portal to provide anonymous tips.

