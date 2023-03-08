Police: 25-year-old crashed into police vehicle during human trafficking arrest

Justin Aubrey is facing four felony charges after an arrest citation said he attempted to pay for sex with minors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Justin Aubrey, 25, drove to Jeffersontown Tuesday night because he reportedly planned to pay for sex with a 14-year-old he met online according to Jeffersontown Police (JPD).

It's supposedly not the first time. According to an arrest citation, Aubrey attempted to "engage in a commercial sex act for money," with a minor, on more than one occasion.

In February, the citation said Aubrey attempted to coerce a 12-year-old into commercial sex abuse. Documents show he attempted to coerce the child again in March.

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jeffersontown officers said they turned on their "emergency equipment" to stop Aubrey and he took off. In the process, records show Aubrey crashed into a police vehicle, causing damage worth $1,000.

Then, JPD said Aubrey got out of the car and ran into traffic on Taylorsville Road. He reportedly ran towards the tracks and was stopped by a moving train.

Police said he refused to comply, pushed against officers and actively resisted arrest.

Aubrey is now charged with Attempted Human Trafficking, Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance, Evading Police by motor vehicle, Evading Police on foot, assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. All of those are felony charges.

Aubrey's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 16.

