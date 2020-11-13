LMPD confirms 'active police situation' in downtown Louisville

According to a tweet from the police department, the situation is in the 800 block of West Market Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police confirmed officers are on the scene of an “active police situation” in downtown Louisville.

There’s an active police situation in the 800 block of West market. We have traffic in that area blocked while we deal with this situation. Your downtown rush-hour commute may need to be modified. Please stay out of the area and be safe! #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) November 13, 2020

MetroSafe confirmed LMPD SWAT is in the area.

Traffic is currently blocked. LMPD advised that downtown drivers may need to find an alternate route during rush-hour.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather more information as it becomes available.

