LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a male was found shot at 23rd and West Oak.

According to LMPD, at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday 9th Mobile Division officers found a male inside a business in the 2300 block of W. Oak Street with gunshot wounds.

That male was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.