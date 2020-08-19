Louisville police ask for community's help amid 100th homicide of the year with numbers climbing

Police say they can't fight this problem alone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, we are getting a close look at a carjacking that happened on Shelbyville road last week across from Oxmoor Center.

This new video shows a driver pull up to the Speedway in his silver Ford Mustang.

He waits a few minutes before heading into the convenience shop. When he walks out, he gets into his car and within moments, two men are heading towards him.

You can see one gets to the driver side, while the other makes his way around to the passenger door.

They quickly get the driver out of the car and drive away, leaving the driver pacing on the sidewalk before re-entering the store.

The entire carjacking takes but a matter of minutes. It happened on August 11. Louisville Metro Police said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 800 block of Shelbyville Road. The victim's vehicle is a 2019 Silver Ford Mustang with a dented fender.

This is just one example of crimes taking place all over the city, during a year LMPD says is unlike any other.

"This year we have been inundated with issues we've never experienced. From COVID to protests. While are these are definitely playing a role in the increase, I don't believe we can attach this problem to just one issue," LMPD Homicide Unit LT. Donny Burbrink said.

Carjackings have soared more than 400% in Louisville from year to year.

Homicides have reached triple digits and there have been more than 360 non-fatal shootings -- a 119% increase from this time last year.

Burbrink says they can't put a finger on why the numbers are so high.

"I wish I were able to give definitive answers. The simple explanation is we truly don't know," Burbrink said.

This comes after a week of violent crime. The 100th homicide of the year, 3-year-old Trinity Randolph was shot and killed and David Boggs killed in what police are saying was probably a robbery gone wrong.

Burbink is saying they need the communities help to get these violent acts to stop.

"This is merely throwing one small resource at a gigantic problem. The police department cannot handle this alone," Burbrink said.

Burbink says he wants to be able to provide answers to families like Trinity's and Boggs, but says they need the communities help to assist in these efforts.

If you know anything about these crimes, or the carjacking, you are encouraged to reach out to the LMPD anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.

