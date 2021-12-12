LMPD: Juvenile killed in apparent shooting, police investigating

Police said a juvenile was found dead as a result of a gunshot wound in a residence on Newport Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting near the Buechel neighborhood that left one male juvenile dead.

Yesterday around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Newport Road.

An LMPD spokesperson said that once officers arrived, they located a male juvenile deceased inside a residence as a result of a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

It's unclear what motivated the shooting or how the juvenile was shot at this time.

This story will be updated with more information.

