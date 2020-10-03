LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is searching for a suspect they believe is involved in the latest car break-ins in Cherokee Park.

According to the LMPD Facebook page, the suspect is allegedly accused of breaking into several cars around Feb. 11 using the debit and credit cards stolen at different locations around Louisville.

One of the victims is allegedly 85-years-old and sustained charges on his credit card in excess of $2500.

LMPD says the suspect is using the debit and credit cards to obtain gift cards in different increments from various businesses across the city totaling over $11,500.

Louisville Metro Police Department is urging the community to secure your belongings by taking them with you or locking them in the trunk of your car.

If you have a tip about the pictured suspect, please use the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or online.

