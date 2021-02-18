MetroSafe: LMPD searching for suspect in stolen car pursuit

Video captured by the First Alert StormTeam Beast shows a green truck pulling a trailer leading police through a chase on New Cut Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are at an Okolona apartment complex searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of the metro area.

Video captured by the First Alert StormTeam Beast shows a green truck pulling a trailer leading police through a chase on New Cut Road. MetroSafe confirmed the truck is believed to be stolen.

The chase led police to the Woodgate Apartments off Outer Loop. The suspect has not been identified.

WHAS11 is at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

