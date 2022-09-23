LMPD: 1 in critical condition after crash on I-65

The driver and passenger from the first vehicle that was struck in the rear were transported to UofL Hospital, with the passenger in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on Friday morning on I-65 leaves one person in critical condition.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a 3-vehicle collision on I-65 southbound.

Seventh Division officers said their preliminary investigation reveals that that a chain reaction car collision occurred.

The driver and passenger from the first vehicle that was struck in the rear were transported to UofL Hospital, with the passenger in critical condition.

The 3rd victim, the driver of the 3rd vehicle, was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of all three victims is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

All lanes are now reopened.

