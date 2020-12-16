LMPD investigating after woman found dead inside home on Cane Run Road

Police said they found a woman dead inside a home on Cane Run Road. Foul play is suspected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found a woman dead in a home on Cane Run Road.

At around noon Wednesday, 2nd Division officers responded to a person down inside a home in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had died.

Police said foul play is suspected. Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

