LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police had an interesting find during a bust at a Shawnee home.

Second Division officers uncovered a trove of weapons including two crossbows and bolts at a home in the 3500 block of Herman Street.

Thirteen guns and drugs including LSD and cocaine were seized.

While police have not officially named the suspect in this recent find, they say federal charges will be pursued for three of the weapons on top of charges that include, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

The investigation is ongoing.