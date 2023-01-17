LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

ShopBar said the person took the register and tons of jewelry.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday.

ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop.

The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry.

This comes weeks after the shop had to shut down due to water damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

