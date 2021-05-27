LMPD investigating Beechmont neighborhood homicide

Police say a man was found dead in the 4500 block of Bellevue Avenue. There are no suspects in the murder at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4500 block of Bellevue Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once on the scene, LMPD located a man who was dead.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the man had been shot to death.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD.

