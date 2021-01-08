LMPD: Man critically injured in shooting on Bardstown Road

LMPD said a man was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. There are no suspects in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Highlands neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road around 4 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, they located a man in his late 20s to early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

