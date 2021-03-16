Suspect shot by LMPD officer near fire station charged, still in hospital

An arrest citation says Bryan N. Beach of Simpsonville attempted to stab an officer while fleeing arrest for arson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect shot by an LMPD officer in the Beechmont neighborhood March 11 faces multiple charges.

According to an arrest citation, Bryan N. Beach of Simpsonville is still in the hospital following the shooting near the Louisville Metro Fire Department's Ashland Ave. station.

The 26-year-old fled from the Arson Headquarters when an investigator attempted to arrest him for second-degree arson. LMPD officers were called to the scene, where they found Beach on Maple Court.

Police said Beach continued to run despite commands, eventually stopping in an alley. According to the citation, officers said he attempted to cut his neck with a knife. Officers called for him to drop the knife, using a taser and then pepper ball "in order to make Mr. Beach comply," but the "less lethal options" were ineffective.

Officers said Beach picked up a trash can and threw it, trying to run away again. The citation says he knocked one officer to the ground, stood on top of the officer and "attempted to stab the officer with the intent to cause death."

Beach was then shot by another officer. The citation says the situation was captured on multiple body cameras, however KSP (who is leading the investigation into the shooting) has yet to release any information.

Both Beach and the officer he knocked over were taken to the hospital. Beach was charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer.

Beach's arraignment is schedule for March 17 at 9 a.m.

